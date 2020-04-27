A shooting is under investigation in Billings, after a 50-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound.

It happened Monday morning, on 31st Street, near 1st Avenue South.

Billings Police tweeted that the man who had been shot was taken to the hospital.

20-28986 Shooting reported on 4/26 @ 2158 hrs in the 100 block of S 31. 50 year old male gunshot victim transported to hospital via AMR. Detectives on scene. Investigation ongoing.



Sgt Hoeger — BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) April 27, 2020

There are no suspects in custody.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.