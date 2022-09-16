BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect was arrested after a shooting that took place in the 300 block of N. Twenty-fifth Street Friday around 12:18 a.m.

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter a 43-year-old man was shot and was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

BPD said the suspect is an 18-year-old woman, and she was arrested and brought to Yellowstone County Detention Center.

No threat to the public remains.

An investigation is ongoing.