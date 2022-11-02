BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was hospitalized with minor injuries after a shooting in the 3000 block of 2nd Avenue North Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Billings Police Department said via Twitter no one has been arrested at this time.
There is no immediate threat to the public, and an investigation is ongoing.
Sgt. Cagle