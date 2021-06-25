BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the alley between 1st Avenue North and 2nd Avenue North off 27th Street.

According to Lieutenant Brian Krivitz, two men shot at each other multiple times. Both of the men were taken to the hospital, one of them has since died.

Police don't believe anybody else was involved. The area will be shut down until later this afternoon while police collect evidence. Right now, there are 58 evidence markers in the area.