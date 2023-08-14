The following is a Facebook post from the Billings Police Department.

BILLINGS, MT- On 8/14/23 at approximately 19:26hrs, Billings Police responded to a shooting in the Riverstone Health Parking lot at 123 S. 27th. Victim stated he had been shot and needed a police response.

Upon arrival, a Lincoln Navigator fled from Billings Police initiating a short pursuit north on 27th St. The suspect crashed his veh at the entrance of the Billings Gazette and fled on foot.

Officers chased the suspect 2 blocks west bound ultimately catching the suspect. Two female suspects were in the veh and were also taken into custody. Investigation determined the victim was never shot.

The driver of the veh, Jerome Bellymule was arrested and transported to YCDF and charged with multiple offenses to include felony criminal endangerment. No reported injuries and there is no existing threat to the community.