Shooting in Texas leaves three dead, police searching for suspect

A manhunt is underway in Austin, Texas for a gunman who killed three people.

Police say, the bodies of three adults were found around midday Sunday.

Investigators believe this is not a random shooting, that the gunman knew the victims.

Police are warning people who live in the area to stay home and to check on their neighbors.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon is concerned the gunman may be hiding somewhere nearby or could take a hostage.

Police have identified the suspect as 41-year-old Stephen Nicholas Broderick.

Chief Chacon says he should be considered armed and dangerous.