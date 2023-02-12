UPDATE:

A shooting in Billings overnight is now being investigated as a homicide.

The shooter, 18-year-old Xavier Buffalo, was placed under arrest and charged with deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police responded to a shooting on Southgate Dr. early Sunday morning.

At 1:42 am, law enforcement received a report of a man who was shot in a parking lot in the 4900 block of Southgate Dr.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and his current condition is unknown.

A suspect vehicle and everyone inside it have been detained as an investigation is ongoing.