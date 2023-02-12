UPDATE:
A shooting in Billings overnight is now being investigated as a homicide.
The shooter, 18-year-old Xavier Buffalo, was placed under arrest and charged with deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence.
UPDATE— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) February 12, 2023
23-9878 This case turned into a homicide investigation. The BPD Investigations and SCU identified and located the shooter, 18 year old Xavier Buffalo who was then placed under arrest and charged with Deliberate Homicide and Tampering w/ Evidence.
-Sgt. Schwartz
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police responded to a shooting on Southgate Dr. early Sunday morning.
At 1:42 am, law enforcement received a report of a man who was shot in a parking lot in the 4900 block of Southgate Dr.
The victim was taken to the hospital, and his current condition is unknown.
A suspect vehicle and everyone inside it have been detained as an investigation is ongoing.