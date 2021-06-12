Shooting in Austin, Texas leaves 14 hospitalized

Police in Austin, Texas are searching for two men in connection to an overnight shooting that sent 14 people to the hospital.

Investigators say they've identified the two male suspects, but they have not yet released their names.

Two victims remain in critical condition, while 12 others are said to be stable.

Most victims are believed to be innocent bystanders.

Police say their currently reviewing video from the scene of the shooting that took place in a busy entertainment district in Downtown Austin.

During a news conference Saturday, the city's interim police chief said he's confident that the authorities will solve this case.