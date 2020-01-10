Shooting causes a driver to crash into a school bus filled with students

Police are investigating a shooting that caused a school bus to crash into a house in St. Louis.

Authorities say the crash happened around 2:30 Friday afternoon.

Thirteen students were on board the bus, luckily only minor injuries were reported.

Investigators say a shooting involving a black SUV caused a car and the school bus to collide, sending the bus crashing into a house.

No one was inside the home at the time.

Police say the bus driver suffered an injury to her chin.

Authorities are still searching for the black SUV that was involved.