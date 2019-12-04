Shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard leaves one injured, three dead

Violence erupts at a U.S. landmark best known for a historic attack.

A U.S. sailor opened fire, killing two civilian shipyard workers before taking his own life.

Three days before the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, violence erupted at the historic naval base.

The shooter's identity has not been released, but officials confirm he was a U.S. sailor.

He killed himself after shooting three civilian employees who were working at the Honolulu base.

About three hours after the shooting started the scene was secured and the base was back open.

No word on a possible motive, and an investigation is ongoing.

The base has units for both the Air Force and Navy, it had a population of more than 66-thousand as of 2015.

This is a developing story, we will have updates as they become available.