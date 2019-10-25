The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office says a shooting which took place at Love's Truck Stop in Hardin shortly after midnight on Friday Oct. 25th is under investigation.

2 adult males have been hospitalized in connection with the shooting, one is in critical condition.

One adult female and one adult male have been taken into police custody.

The Sheriff's Office says the shooting involved known local persons and is suspected to be linked to other criminal activities.

The investigation is ongoing, but there are no public safety alerts being issued at this time.

A copy of the press release can be found below.