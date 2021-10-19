BILLINGS - A 14-year-old boy is in custody and a 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting that took place Tuesday at Lake Elmo State Park at 6:10 p.m.
The 15-year-old was transported to a local hospital via ambulance for treatment of a gunshot wound.
Billings police are currently investigating.
We have a reporter on scene working to bring you more information.
