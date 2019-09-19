Shooting at a convenience store in Mississippi leaves two dead

Two people are dead after a shooting at a convenience store in Shannon, Mississippi Thursday morning.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson says a woman walked into Griggs Store around 6 o'clock Thursday morning.

He says a man walked in a short time later and shot and killed her.

Johnson says a Shannon police officer was in the store and fires a chot, killing the gunman.

Many were shocked by hat happened.

One woman, who did not want to give her name, said her granddaughter, who is four months pregnant, was working inside the store when the shooting happened. She said the woman spoke to her before getting shot.

"The girl had just come walked in the back and told her, 'Today, I feel like he's gonna shoot me, kill me,' and he did. And it was a good thing the cop was in there."

That woman says her granddaughter went to the hospital for observation.

The bodies of the man and woman have been sent to the state crime lab for autopsies.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.