UPDATE: Lieutenant Brandon Wooley says there were two vehicles involved in a disturbance near Lake Elmo involving a firearm Monday morning.

Wooley says the dark colored, green vehicle was later located unoccupied by officers, and the other car was located in a ditch near the disturbance.

Around noon, Wooley says BPD officers were sent to a local hospital for a report of a stabbing victim.

Officers located an 18-year-old woman from Billings at the hospital being treated for a stab wound.

It is believed that the stabbing and the shooting are related. The incident remains active and under investigation.

At this time, there have been no arrests or charges.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Police received reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Lake Elmo Monday at 7:44 a.m.

The Billings Police Department posted to Twitter a 26-year-old man was sent to the hospital with a non-life threatening wound on his hand.

According to BPD, a dark colored vehicle left the area.

There is no information on the suspect at this time.