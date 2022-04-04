UPDATE: APRIL 4 AT 12:32 P.M.
Shiloh Road has reopened, according to the Billings Police Department via Twitter.
22-20977- Shiloh Road has been re-opened.— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) April 4, 2022
-Sgt Stovall
BILLINGS, Mont. - Shiloh Road is shut down north of Grand to Avenue C due to a gas line break Monday in Billings.
The Billings Police Department said via Twitter both northbound and southbound lanes are closed.
Crews are repairing the break at this time.
Drivers are asked to use a different route.
22-20977- Gas line break. Shiloh Rd is closed north of Grand to Avenue C due to a gas line break, north and southbound lanes have been shut down. Crews are on scene working. Please use an alternate route.— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) April 4, 2022
-Sgt Stovall