ROSEBUD County - The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office is looking for any information about a burglary that took place within the last few days.

The Sheriff's Office says the Forsyth Second Hand Store was burglarized sometime between August 24th and the 28th.

The Sheriff's Office says several items were taken from the store, including jewelry, decorative swords, knives, and military memorabilia (Russian pins and badges).

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to get in touch with the Sheriff's Office through their Facebook Page or by calling them at 406-346-2715.