ROUNDUP, Mont. - After hearing a car alarm going off, a deputy reportedly saw a person fleeing the scene near Autumns Inn in Roundup early Friday morning.

Law enforcement officers tried looking for the person, but could not locate them.

People in the area are asked to look at their security camera footage, and if the person is in the video, the Musselshell County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook they would like a copy of the footage.

MCSO is also warning the public of reports of people going through unlocked cars on the west side of Roundup.