BIG TIMBER, Mont. - The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a potential gas leak south of Big Timber near the Indian Rings area and the Boulder River Monday.

There is currently no evacuation order in place for residents near the Indian Rings area, but SCSO said via Facebook do not approach the area near the river.

Utility crews are responding to the area.

SCSO said anyone who smells gas or rotting eggs to leave the area if it is safe.