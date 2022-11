FORSYTH, Mont. - Three highway signs appear to have recently been stolen from their location near Big Porcupine Creek Road off Highway 12, according to the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office.

RCSO said via Facebook they are investigating the criminal mischief/theft incident, and said the signs apparently were pulled from the grand and taken.

The three signs were identified as a stop sign, Ice on Bridge sign and an intersection sign.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCSO.