POPLAR, Mont. - The Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office said they received reports of accusations a man made threats to shoot people in Poplar Wednesday.

RCSO posted to Facebook law enforcement made contact with the accused man and determined there is no threat to the community.

In the original post, RCSO wrote there was no active shooter at that moment, but due to the seriousness of the threat, they informed nearby schools and asked them to go into lockdown.

The lockdown orders have now ended.