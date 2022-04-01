Sheriff investigating missing man's body found in Hardin

The following is a press release from the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office:
HARDIN, Mont. - The body of a 79-year old missing man was found in Hardin on the morning of Monday, March 28, 2022. The Sheriff's Office is further investigating the matter. The body has been identified as Frederick Knows His Gun, Jr., of Crow Agency.
A postmortem examination was conducted on Monday, March 28, 2022 by the Montana State Medical Examiner’s Office in Billings. The investigation remains active and further information will be made available when appropriate.
Knows His Gun, Jr., was last seen on February 3, 2022 and was subsequently reported missing by family members and a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory was issued by the Sheriff’s Office and remained active until his discovery on March 28.
Any persons with information concerning this death should contact the Sheriff's Office at (406) 665-9780 or call 9-1-1.