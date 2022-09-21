UPDATE: SEPT. 21 AT 10:53 A.M.

The Park County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has identified the victim and suspect in relation to the deliberate homicide investigation in Park County.

In a Facebook post, PCSO identified the victim as Casey Anderson, 32, and the suspect as Kadin Lewis, 20.

Lewis is in custody at the Park County Detention Center and is being charged with deliberate homicide on a $1 million bond.

Monday morning, the PCSO said there was a report of a body found in a camper in the 1300 block of East River Road near Pray. PCSO is investigating the incident as a homicide.

The following is a press release from the Park County Sheriff's Office:

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - "At approximately 0830 this morning the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body that was found in a camper in the 1300 block of East River Road. The circumstances surrounding the reason have yet to be determined, but the Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a homicide. As you can imagine these cases take time and the information involved is sensitive. With that being said, I will do my best to update you as I can. If you have any information in regards to this incident please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 406-222-2050."