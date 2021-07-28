DAYTON, Wyo. - A 15-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly stating he killed his father in Dayton, Wyoming.

The Sheridan County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post they received a call Wednesday around 3:53 a.m. that law enforcement near Hardin, Montana contacted the 15-year-old boy.

SCSO said deputies found a dead man inside the residence when they responded to the home on Main Street in Dayton.

The investigation is ongoing, and the 15-year-old boy is jailed in Montana on pending charges.

“We would like to ensure the residents of Dayton and Sheridan County that there is no threat to the community,” Sheridan County Undersheriff Levi Dominguez said in the Facebook post. “In order for our deputies and DCI to conduct a thorough investigation, we ask the community to stay away from the area.”