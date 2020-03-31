BIG HORN, Wyo. - The Sheridan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide in Big Horn, Wyoming.

According to Lt. Levi Dominguez with the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office, late in the evening on Sunday, March 29, a man, identified as 54-year-old Dana Beartusk, called a relative in Montana and said he killed a person or persons. The relative reportedly called the Sheridan Dispatch Center and requested a welfare check at Beartusk’s residence in Big Horn, Wyoming.

Lt. Dominguez says law enforcement knew the address to be in the 100 block of Willow Street, which is a Sheridan address but is located in the census designated place of Big Horn.

Lt. Dominguez says the relative received other calls from Beartusk throughout the evening and updated the Sheridan Dispatch Center. Those updates allegedly indicated Beartusk had left Big Horn and was travelling to Sheridan, and later that he was traveling to Montana.

Lt. Dominguez says deputies responded to the 100 block of Willow Street, where three victims were located inside the house, all of which were deceased and appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.

The victims have been identified as:

Angelina Beartusk (age 51), who is Beartusk’s wife (lived with Beartusk)

Seana Fisher (age 54), Beartusk’s sister (Sheridan County resident)

Mochdaveyano “Blackhawk” Fisher (age 25), Seana Fisher’s son (Sheridan County resident)

Law enforcement attempted to learn what vehicle Beartusk was operating, but was not successful until around the same time that Montana law enforcement contacted Beartusk near the intersection of Highway 314 and Highway 212 on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.

Lt. Dominguez says Beartusk was taken into custody in Montana without incident and Sheridan County Sheriff's Office investigators attempted to speak with him that night, but Beartusk declined to talk with law enforcement.

The Sheridan County Sheriff's Office says they believe a semi-automatic handgun was used, but no firearms were found at the scene or in Beartusk’s vehicle. Beartusk was arrested almost two hours after the initial call, and he was about 70 miles from the scene.

The Sheridan County Sheriff's Office asks that if the public finds any firearm, they call local law enforcement immediately. If you have any information about the case, you are asked to call Lt. Levi Dominguez with the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office at (307) 672-3455.