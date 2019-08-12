Shepherd storm damage

Any part of the houses that face the west stood little to no chance to avoid damage as residents' windows, siding and even roofs were broken or ripped up during the storm. Several cars suffered damage as well as side mirrors and brake lights were broken in result of the hail.

The storm came with very little warning and residents in the area are out helping each other anyway they can in the rebuilding process.

Stillwater Lumber will be at Shepherd High School handing out free lumber to residents to aid in rebuilding homes and windows.