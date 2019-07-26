BILLINGS, Mont. -- With the first bond issue of $17.9 million being shot down in May, the Shepherd Schools are asking for a third less of the original price -- $11.9 million -- to update cafeterias, classrooms, and sports facilities.

Last August, a classroom in Shepherd Elementary was considered an unsafe learning environment after black mold infested the kindergarten building. Classrooms this past school year were at 110% capacity, forcing some instructors to teach in hallways.

Shepherd Schools Superintendent Scott Carter released a statement online outlining what improvements would be made with this bond. Among those include a new cafeteria so elementary students don't have to eat in classrooms, new classrooms to replace the mold-ridden ones, a new library, new science classrooms, and a new weight and cardio room for physical education purposes. Superintendent Carter's statement can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/ShepherdK12/photos/a.505966489575787/1187803031392126/?type=3&theater.

Superintendent Carter has made an effort to cut back costs by forgoing the addition of emergency sprinkler systems in existing buildings. Carter says his priority is to save students. By practicing fire alarm drills, he says buildings can be completely evacuated in three minutes.