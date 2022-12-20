Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills in the 40s below zero on Wednesday, then as low as 50 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected with areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until Noon MST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 6 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen. Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels. Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing your body heat. Wrap pipes with insulation and seal windows to avoid loss of heat from your home. Keep a slow steady stream of water running from indoor faucets, and open cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate around inside pipes. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills in the 40s below zero on Wednesday, then as low as 50 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected with areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until Noon MST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 6 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen. Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels. Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing your body heat. Wrap pipes with insulation and seal windows to avoid loss of heat from your home. Keep a slow steady stream of water running from indoor faucets, and open cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate around inside pipes. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&