Shepherd School District's superintendent, Scott Carter, placed on administrative leave

From a statement from Carl Openshaw, Chairman of the Shepard School Board:

Yesterday the Shepherd School District Board of Trustees placed Superintendent Scott Carter on administrative leave with pay, pending a review of allegations the he engaged in conduct that violated School District policy.

At no time was there any risk to the safety of the students or staff. During Mr. Carter’s absence, the Board of Trustees will appoint a temporary Superintendent to ensure there is minimal disruption to the delivery of education services to students in the school.

The School District will honor Mr. Carter’s privacy rights during this period.

Further public updates will be provided as events require and the employee’s privacy rights permit.