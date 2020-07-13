Shepherd School District meeting this week to make plans for upcoming school year

SHEPHERD- With school set to start on August 19 in Shepherd, teachers and administrators in the district are meeting this week to discuss plans for the upcoming school year amid COVID-19. The superintendent said they will be using the plan laid out by Governor Bullock.

Shepherd School District Superintendent Drea O'Donnell said a lot still needs to be worked out. She said they have been considering three options: fully open, partially open and closed. They have conducted a parent survey and the majority of those who responded are in favor of their kids going back to school in the fall.

She said, "We've heard from a lot of teachers, as well as parents, that they would like to see their kids back in the classroom and have them educated as normal as can be."

One of the things they will be discussing as they meet is masks.

O'Donnell said, "So, the Plan A, Fully Open, the masks have not been a decision made yet. It will be made when we meet next week. It may be that it's just optional, depending on where we're at in that plan."

She said decisions still need to be made on how the library will work, possibly making a limited number of books available that can be sanitized. She said they still are working on plans for what playground and P.E. equipment use will look like as well.

O-Donnell said, for now, they are planning on fall sports. They are also planning on taking students' temperatures as they enter the building.