Shepherd school bond fails: What's next?

In Shepherd, school officials are coming to terms with the fact they won't receive the nearly 18 million dollars between two school bonds to renovate school grounds, as the kindergarten building remains mold-ridden.

KULR-8 spoke with Shepherd Superintendent Scott Carter, to see what the school district plans to do next.

Shepherd Schools Superintendent Scott Carter says teachers and staff were very disappointed about Tuesdays results, but they remain optimistic because they know he and the district are not going to stop fighting for this bond.

"It was driven not by me, not by the board, but by citizens of our community and where this is a minor step back, I think we're going to take a big leap forward. This project is not done by any means," Carter said.

Last August, Shepherd Elementary School was deemed unsafe due to mold, causing four classrooms to be condemned and unusable, driving the need for this bond.

Superintendent Carter says the elementary school, which was built in 1911, is currently sitting at 110 percent capacity, with some kids learning in hallways.

"We still need more space, we need our kindergarten classrooms, we need a good common cafeteria area, we need to connect our buildings," said Carter.

Superintendent Carter says the district need to go back, make some adjustments, and possibly not ask for as much from the community.

That said, Carter says he believes in Shepherd, and believes the district will get this bond right.

"We haven't had a bond issue to build facilities in over thirty years, our need is great. I believe in the people in this community and I believe if we get it right, we can take care of facilities for the next twenty-five years," said Carter.

Superintendent Carter said he hopes to have this bond on ballots at the earliest possible election day.