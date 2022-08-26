Shepherd Public Schools opens daycare for faculty and staff

SHEPHERD, Mont. - Shepherd Public Schools has a new daycare for faculty and staff. The daycare is in the same building as district offices, and 1/2 a block from the schools.

"The teacher parking lot is right there," Shepherd Sprouts Daycare Director Cindy Todd said. "So, they can come in, drop off their kids, go to work and leave."

Shepherd Public Schools Food Service Director Amanda Stahl is one of the staff members using the new daycare.

"Being not too far away, just being able to drop her off in the morning and have a two minute ride to pick her up," Stahl said. "It's the thing of convenience."

The daycare opened August 22. There are 9 kids in the daycare right now. There will be 14 kids when school starts on September 1.

Todd said she loves rocking babies. She also loves watching the kids play together.

"I had my own child in a daycare," Todd said. "Just knowing that that my child was loved. So, having that feeling when we are taking care of other staff's children, that they're okay and they don't have to worry about them for the day. So, that's my favorite."

Todd added there is a private room at the daycare for nursing mothers.

"Shepherd Schools, we're working for retention for teachers and staff," Todd said. "So, I think this will be a huge push hopefully, to keep staff here long term."

Shepherd Superintendent Drea O'Donnell said it's $700 a month for kids two and under, $650 a month for kids over age two. The daycare is paid for with tuition. O'Donnell said they are looking at grant options to further reduce the cost for parents.

"One of the things that we're seeing in the state is a shortage of teachers and shortage of applicants," Shepherd Superintendent Drea O'Donnell said. "One of the things that we thought was if we can offer something different here that maybe wasn't offered in the schools around us, it would be helpful to get applicants at Shepherd."