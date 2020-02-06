Shepherd public schools make repairs

SHEPHERD, Mont. -- Just ten days before the first day of school in Shepherd, hail pummeled through windows and roofs, creating over two million dollars worth of damage. Just a couple months before the storm, a failed bond left the school stuck with over-capacity issues and mold-ridden classrooms. Drea O'Donnell, Interim Superintendent, says the schools are making gradual improvements.

"It's a slow process," she says, "we have all the carpet in the administration and the classrooms replaced as well as our library building, so that's all taken care of. We are in the process of moving towards getting signing replaced and windows replaced. That can take place now or in the next month or two."

She says they also have contracts in place to replace the high school gym roof, but construction must wait until later this spring. As for the mold-infested Kindergarten classroom, O'Donnell says that building is condemned and no longer in use.