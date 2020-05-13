SHEPHERD, Mont. -- A group of Shepherd neighbors say they are trying to protect their Montana way of life. One neighbor says it's all because of an asphalt plant that may be constructed one mile east from town.

"There is no way that they can address the deficiencies of not affecting our water," says Mandi Taylor.

In addition to concerns over water quality, residents say they are worried about air pollution, noise pollution, increased traffic and potential impact on property values. However, in Riverside Contracting's permit application submitted in 2019, the report claims there are no public wells within one thousand feet of the permit area. The report further claims they will prevent, minimize, or mitigate adverse impacts to water ground systems.

"Our well goes a little bit deeper than a lot of the other neighbors but there are neighbors who have shallow well right at that 25 foot aquifer, so dewatering will ahve a huge impact on all of us in our ability to water our animals and have water for our homes," says Taylor.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality submitted a deficiency letter for the permit application in July of 2019, but Riverside Contracting submitted a revised application just last month. The Montana DEQ is expected to make a decision on what to do with the Donnes site by May 22nd.