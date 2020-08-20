SHEPHERD, Mont. - Some school districts, like Shepherd, originally planned to make masks optional for students and staff. However, per Governor Steve Bullock's order, masks are now required inside school facilities.

At least two students from Shepherd High School were sent home Thursday after refusing to wear a mask.

One student is junior Braden Lammers.

"I was met by six or seven teachers, they took my temperature and gave me a mask," Lammers said. "They said, 'Can you please put this on?' and I said 'No, I'm not going to put it on.'"

Fellow junior Kiara Dennison found herself in a similar situation.

"They were just like, 'Where's your mask?' And I said I'm not wearing one," Dennison said. "They tried giving me one and I said, 'No, you don't get it. I'm not going to wear a mask.' So I just had to leave."

We asked Braden and Kiara why they chose not to wear a mask. Their answers are different, yet they convey the same message.

"They just don't help," Lammers said. "There's been research that proves they don't help. I see a lot of cloth masks, and those don't help at all. If we were really going to try and be safe about it, we'd all have to have the medical ones." Dennison followed by saying, "I feel like it's against what I believe, it's against my rights. My dad fought for my freedom and I should not have to wear a mask."

Shepherd Superintendent Drea O'Donnell says most students at Shepherd High School have been willing to wear masks. However, when asked what the schools plan of action would be if larger groups of students decided to not wear one, O'Donnell says it's a question mark.

"We've asked some questions of the state. We've asked some questions of the county. It's not a guideline they're giving right now," O'Donnell said. "I don't know what it looks like then if you have a whole group of student body who won't wear them, then we'll have to address that."

O'Donnell says if students decline to wear masks while inside school buildings, they can partake in online classes.