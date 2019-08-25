Shepherd High School releases statement regarding District Superintendent

KULR (Shepherd)- In a recent Facebook post from Shepherd High School, Superintendent Scott Carter addressed a post from Friday addressing why he was put on administrative leave.

The post, which you can see here, stated the following:

Public Statement on the recent events regarding our District Superintendant: the full copy of this letter can be viewed on our website. Please refrain from negative comments: thank you.

To: Board, Staff, Students, Parents and other members of the Shepherd Community.

Many of you have seen the post by our Board president to the School Facebook page, and have wondered what has happened. I would like to explain what is going on. Simply, I violated the trust this community has placed in me.

What happened? Wednesday night and early Thursday morning I was drinking. I went to bed, then got up for work at the usual time. While I was doing my regular rounds of the building, talking with staff, someone I was talking with thought they smelled alcohol. As it turns out, I did have alcohol on my breath from the night before.

What happened next? I came to the realization that I had a problem bigger than myself and immediately sought treatment and counseling. After a few days of intensive treatment, I came home today. I continue to work with my doctors and counselors for on-going treatment.

I want to make some things clear. I do not drink at work. I have never done that in my 25-plus year career. We have done so many great things together in the last two years. My Family and I love Shepherd. I hope the community can find it in its collective heart to forgive me. Make no mistake, I am not blaming any one nor any thing, just myself. I will accept any sanctions the Board chooses to place on me. I am sorry for my poor choice, and pray that I am allowed to continue leading what we have begun together.

God bless

Scott Carter