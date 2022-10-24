Fort Benton is home to one of America's favorite pet stories, Shep the dog.

In 1936, Shep's owner died, and his body was taken to the Fort Benton train station to be shipped back east to his family. Shep watched as the train left the station, and for five and a half years, would meet every incoming train awaiting the return of his human.

"He sniffed all the passengers, smelled at the baggage car, heard the conductor say 'all aboard'...heard the train chug out of the station," explained Randy Morger. "What do you think that the dog thought as that train went by? You know what I think he thought.. maybe the next one."

Of course that day never came and eventually Shep died on those very tracks.

"Now on January 12, 1942, when a train was chugging into the station...did not see or hear the train, slipped on the snowy rails...and you could say at that time he rejoined his master."

But his story of loyalty and faithfulness was put into a pamphlet to be sold to raise funds for charitable donations around the region.

"Just a few months a go there was another celebration of Shep's life, held up in Great Falls, on the 80th anniversary of Shep's death," said Morger. "And at that, some of those pamphlets were sold and money was raised and once again donated for the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind. So this is a part of Shep that continues far beyond his own life."

The passenger line eventually stopped coming through Fort Benton, and the grave fell into disrepair. In 1988, the grave was repaired and refurbished. The Shep cutout is now painted steel, and lights are back up. The grave site is currently maintained by the Kiwanis Key Club and Fort Benton Community Improvement Society, and a small parking area and walking trail have been added behind the monument for easier access to the grave site.