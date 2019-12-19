Shelter shares a letter to santa from 7-year-old boy asking for a good dad

A little boy's letter to Santa has gone viral after it was shared by a North Texas domestic violence shelter.

The community has donated 10,000 toys to the Safe Haven shelter from which parents can pick out gifts for their little ones, including kids like 7-year-old Blake.

In his letter to Santa, he writes about how they had to leave their house, that his dad was mad, and that his mom said it was time to leave and go to a safer place where he didn't have to fell scared.

The boy asked Santa if he was still coming this year and if so, could he bring some books, a compass, and a watch.

He finished his letter to Santa writing, "I also want a very, very, very good dad. Can you do that too?"

Safe Haven has received an outpouring of support for Blake since they shared the letter with donors.

They say Blake is doing fine with his mom at the shelter.