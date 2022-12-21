BILLINGS, Mont. - ShelterFirst in downtown Billings is opening Wednesday night and will be open nightly until April 30, 2023.

The low barrier shelter can sleep up to 31 people nightly and is located at the First Congregational Church, 310 N 27th St. in Billings.

Seven nights a week, guests can check in from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm and the shelter will be open until 6:30 am.

ShelterFirst was developed by the Yellowstone County Continuum of Care and its partners at Billings First Congregational Church and the Community Crisis Center to serve as a relief valve during the winter for guests with nowhere else to turn.

Anyone who would like to help ShelterFirst can sign up to volunteer here, donate basic necessities between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm and made financial donations out to:

Yellowstone County Continuum of Care

c/o United Way of Yellowstone County

2173 Overland Avenue

Billings, MT 59102

Please add “ShelterFirst” in memo line.