...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills of
40 to 60 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, areas of
blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Big Horn, Southwestern
Yellowstone, and Treasure.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until Noon MST Friday. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions
are not taken. Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or
frozen. Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels.
The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and
Thursday morning commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. For the
latest road conditions, call 5 1 1.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you
must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will
keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to
reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a
hat will keep you from losing your body heat.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure
portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills
inside.
&&
