As Hurricane Dorian approaches the Florida coast, people aren't the only ones leaving the state.

Pets are getting out, too.

The first transport of Florida rescue pets needing shelter have arrived at the Humane Society in Atlanta.

Eight dogs from a rural shelter in central Florida made the trip.

Their shelter in Florida is full indoors, and they don't want to leave the dogs in outdoor kennels in heavy rain.

The Atlanta shelter is expecting about 50 Florida dogs and cats to arrive at their shelter Saturday through Sunday.

The Atlanta Humane Society says the have a disaster response team that mobilizes in times like this to help pets in need.