BILLINGS, Mont. -- Many livestock events happened today at MontanaFair, and one of them was the Sheep Show! Sam Duey is showing two sheep -- Moses and Gypsy.

They are both Suffolk Hampshire sheep which are known to be energetic and alert. Duey told us a little bit about what the judges are looking for, "The judges are looking for the muscle popping out and hard backs. They want to have really hard backs when you're bracing them. If you didn't have a hard back, your lamb would be backing up. You want them to be pushing on you while you're pushing on them."

Duey is hoping to get blue ribbons or first place in the show. 4H and FFA Livestock Shows continue throughout the week at MontanaFair. The schedule of events can be found here: https://www.montanafair.com/events.