Reed Point- For thirty-five years, Reed Point has been the hot spot for travelers and locals on Labor Day weekend.

The day involves vendors, contests and auctions where they sell items made and donated by members of the local community.

The day had the Biggest Small-Town Parade, hay bale rolling races, log sawing competitions, live music, a Little Bo Peep Contest and sheep shearing.

And while the day aims to entertain even the most sheepish among us, it also has deep roots in Reed Point's history.

A main and longtime organizer for the sheep drive, Jerry Friend says the day beneficially impacts nearly everyone in the town.

Friend says that "in the past, sheep drive helps them get through the winter, because things get slow, and costs go up. The gas station, they make a lot of money off of it, the outliers, like the sawmill in town, they get the advertising. We try to advertise everybody that donates something, make sure we try to get that advertised for them."

Friend also went on to say that the Labor Day Weekend celebration also, "keeps Reed Point on the map, otherwise it could just dry up and blow away and nobody would know. This way, if you look, we probably draw an average of 3 to 5 thousand people for one day, that's a pretty good event for a town of 90 people living in it."

The main attraction of the day, of course. is the running of the sheep.

Where hundreds of sheep take over division street as they run through the town of Reed Point, population 90 plus a sheep or two hundred.

And almost all the funds raised during the sheep drive give directly baaaack to the town of Reed Point for future local projects.