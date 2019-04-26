Shedding light on substance abuse and mental health care

KULR (Billings) - There's a mental health crisis in our country and mental health professionals gathered in Billings Friday to discuss the issue and what needs to be done.

Montana ranks number one in the country as the state with the highest suicide rate. At the stem of it all, substance abuse and mental illness. Two topics that Rep. Greg Gianforte put into light Friday morning.

Health care providers, advocates and leaders gathered to discuss the ongoing crisis of substance abuse and mental health care available in Montana.

"The conversation is really difficult, its got a lot of factors, its got public health issues, its got work force issues, its got access to care issues in a very frontier state, the conversation needs to happen," said President and CEO of Riverstone Health, John Felton.

A conversation Congressmen Gianforte says he is willing to have for the better of our future here, in the Treasure State.

"This discussion among these medical professionals is really important, I wanted to hear what was working and what's not working; and we got a lot of good input today," said Gianforte.

Some of the input including access to mental health care in schools, on reservations, and in hospitals.

Health professionals say among some of the areas that need improvement is training. This is especially true in our schools where our children can receive the mental help they may need.

Eric Arzubi, the Department Chair of Psychiatric Services at Billings Clinic told KULR-8 about "ACE's", Adverse Childhood Experiences, which may impact a child's potential for substance abuse or mental illness later in life.

"Think about if there was a bacteria or a toxin that led to these terrible consequences, like substance abuse disorders, suicide, deaths right? I think we'd go after that. So why not go after these adverse childhood experiences, I think if you tackle these things early, you're going to be able to change the trajectory of these problems," said Arzubi.

In Montana, drug overdoses account for nearly 250 deaths each year.

According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, only 7% of Montanans with substance abuse issues are receiving treatments.