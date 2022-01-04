Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Extended period of bitter cold, periods of snow with blowing snow and dangerous wind chills. * WHERE...South central and southeast Montana, as well as the Sheridan Foothills in Wyoming. * WHEN...Through 6 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Blowing snow will gradually decrease overnight with diminishing winds. There will be a chance of light snow from around Billings west tonight. Plan on slippery road conditions. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wednesday will be the coldest day with high temperatures below zero and lows 15 to 30 degrees below. Wind chills Wednesday night will be from the 20s below zero to low 40s below zero. Another round of snow will develop Thursday, with significant accumulations possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings &&