...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Extended period of bitter cold, periods of snow with
blowing snow and dangerous wind chills.
* WHERE...South central and southeast Montana, as well as the
Sheridan Foothills in Wyoming.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Blowing snow will gradually decrease overnight with
diminishing winds. There will be a chance of light snow from
around Billings west tonight. Plan on slippery road conditions.
Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wednesday will be the coldest day with high
temperatures below zero and lows 15 to 30 degrees below. Wind
chills Wednesday night will be from the 20s below zero to low
40s below zero. Another round of snow will develop Thursday,
with significant accumulations possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
