TERRY, Mont, - Severe winter weather is impacting road conditions and causing closures on some highways in eastern Montana Tuesday.

Highway 253 is closed from Terry to Wolfpoint.

South Eastern MT Dispatch is reporting severe driving conditions on:

  • Highway 24, mile-marker 1 through 32
  • Highway 245 , mile-marker 1 through 6
  • Highway 59N to Jordon, mile-marker 45 through 83
  • Highway 200 through Garfield County

For updated information, check the Montana Department of Transportation's Road Conditions map.

