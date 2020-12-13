BILLINGS- There's reports on social media of a driver causing property damage early Sunday morning.

A resident says she caught video on her home security of a truck running over mailboxes. She says the video was captured around 4:15 Sunday morning.

In the video a white truck is shown dragging a mailbox it had ran over through the subdivision near Nutter Boulevard. The resident says the truck had been knocking down street signs and mailboxes at multiple subdivisions in the area.

We can't confirm if it's the same white truck, but the owner of Tobacco Row in the Heights reached out to us after a white truck attempted to break in their shop early Sunday morning.

Owner of the shop, Mike Kallevig says he was woken up at 4 am Sunday by his security system, which he assumed was a false alarm.

After looking at his security footage, Mike witnessed a large white truck ram the front entrance of his shop three separate times.

Luckily Mikes barricade and wall to his business stayed standing, keeping the intruder out. Mike says he isn't sure what motivated the driver to ram his business, but he hopes the vandal is caught.

"I got a feeling it had to hurt a little bit as hard as he hit the building, it had to have busted the air bags, it had to have taken off. That's why we have the barricades and the alarm system and the cameras. Is it getting worse, it seems like everyone I talk to thinks it's getting a little bit worse," said Mike Kallevig.

We have calls in to the Billings Police Department to get more information regarding these incidents.