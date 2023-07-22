BILLINGS, Mont. - Several people were injured after a deck collapsed at the Briarwood Country Club around 7:50 pm.

Billings Police Sergeant Benjamin Beck tells us every possible resource across Yellowstone County is on scene.

AMR has transported a large number of people to local hospitals. Right now the exact number of people injured is unknown, however, nobody was killed in the incident.

The Billings Police Department is warning people that the area may be congested with emergency response vehicles while they finish clearing the area and helping victims.

Article updated at 9:10 pm with more information from the Billings Police Department.