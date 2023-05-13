BILLINGS, Mont. - A seventh grader was hit by a car while riding his bike to school.

Louis Toth was riding his bike to Will James Middle School when he was hit by a car. It happened at the intersection of Poly Drive and Patricia Lane.

"This car, the dude in the car, was looking one direction," Louis said. "He was going to turn in the other direction. But then, he turned into me and knocked me down. Smashed my ankle in."

"At first, it hurt, like a little sting," Louis continued. "Then, it got worse and worse."

Louis described the vehicle as a silver, four-door car. The driver was a man with gray hair wearing a plaid shirt.

"He rolled down his window and asked me if I was okay," Louis said. "I grabbed my bike and he left." "I said I was okay, but I didn't really know what to do," Louis continued. Louis walked to school, a distance of over a mile. When he arrived, the office called his parents and they took him to the ER.

"At the ER, they took x-rays," Louis' father Dusty Toth said. "They said it was strained, sprained, but possibly could be a fracture of the growth plate, so he's got a referral to ortho to look at that."

Lt. Lennick with the Billings Police Department said this would be considered a hit and run crash.

"Yeah, it's a hit and run crash," Lt. Lennick said. "By state statute you have to report crashes, especially with injury. If we found the suspect, or this driver, if we identify who it is, there would be some traffic citations that would be issued for 'fail to report,' 'fail to remain on the scene,' that kind of stuff. It's all misdemeanor. All dealt with in our municipal court."