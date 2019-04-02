Billings Police swore in seven new officers on Tuesday in Municipal Court at City Hall.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said the ability to hire new officers so quickly has been a blessing. He said the hiring process for officers takes eight months from the time they receive the application to when the officers graduate from academy.

Two of the new officers have previous law enforcement experience, and they will start next Monday, April 8th.

Officer Lucas Knaff is one of those officers. He has been in law enforcement for five years in the Billings area. After spending the last two as a state trooper, he will now work as an officer with Billings Police.

Officer Knaff spoke about the differences now that he will work with BPD, "A little bit like everybody says maybe just smaller circles vs bigger circles patrol we had a lot bigger area to run and the city its going to be different calls different call volumes during the day but it's going to be nicer to be close to home sometimes."

Chief St. John said three other officers just graduated from the police academy. He added having all these new trainees ready to hit the streets soon will be very helpful as summer approaches, when the demand for resources is the highest.