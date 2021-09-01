HELENA, Mont. - A group of seven small businesses are suing Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen for allegedly refusing to refund money after the Secretary’s website double-charged customers for fees.

According to the lawsuit, Secretary Jacobsen knew of the problem, but customers were required to request refunds in writing or else they wouldn't receive the money back.

However, the issue is inconsistent with public statements made by Jacobsen and her predecessor, Corey Stapleton.

The seven businesses also allege that the Secretary’s Office made misleading statements to the press in October of 2020, telling reporters that the duplicate charge issue affected few customers for a short period of time.

The suit was filed by the Montana-based, nonprofit law firm Upper Seven Law.

“The Secretary of State has let down small businesses throughout Montana. If any one of these businesses accidentally overcharged someone, they would give the money back as soon as they recognized the error. As a government agency, the Secretary cannot be held to a lower standard than what we expect of our small businesses,” Upper Seven Law Executive Director Rylee Sommers-Flanagan said.,

Plaintiffs request that the court order the Secretary to issue the refunds that are due and change the refund policy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.