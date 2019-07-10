Construction updates on Alberta Bair Theater started on May 3. Due to the construction, neighboring business Seva Kitchen announced on July 6 they would be closing temporarily.

Seva Kitchen Owner Harvey Singh says this is a good opportunity to do some updates of their own.

He says it was hard to make the decision to close temporarily, but it's an opportunity to give the restaurant a face lift.

Singh said, "We have some things that we've been wanting to do on our facade as well. We feel like the building didn't really represent the inside that well. So, we're looking at this as an opportunity to do our own little face lift. Our plan is to be open the same day as Alberta Bair. So, that's what we're shooting for."

Meanwhile, Alberta Bair says construction is on track.

Executive Director of Alberta Bair Theater Jan Dietrich said, "The demolition is pretty much completed on the outside. And, they're working on the inside, along with some footings and that type of thing on the ground."

Singh says if anyone has gift cards or tickets to shows, please contact Seva Kitchen for a refund.

Both Alberta Bair Theater and Seva Kitchen plan to reopen fall of 2020