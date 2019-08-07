According to the Great Falls Tribune, three young women have finalized a settlement after saying they were sexually assaulted by an adult Boy Scouts leader in the 1970s.

The publication also states six women originally sued the scouts, but a judge divided the cases into two groups. The other case was settled in 2017.

According to ineligible volunteer files KULR-8 found on the PCVA Attorneys at Law website, William Leininger was an adviser of Explorer Post 131 at the time of the incident.

Confidential files state the six counts of rape were allegedly committed with young female members of his Explorer post.

The website contains names of adult leaders across the country who have been accused, or convicted in a criminal court of sexually abusing boy scouts.

Attorney Jason Amala said a person could be put on this list by the Boy Scouts of America for a variety of reasons.

"Again the idea was to if they had somebody accused of misconduct or has pled guilty to sex abuse, pled guilty of misconduct, they would put them on this list," said Amala. "If the person tried to apply to be a scout leader in the future, they could look at the application and name and see this person was declared ineligible to be in scouting."

There you can find information of the accused file dates, troop number, height, age and more.

These details come after a very long court-battle a few years ago where an Oregon court made thousands of files from the Boy Scouts of America public, but Amala said these files are still incomplete, stopping in the 1980s.

"For a lot of people who were abused, they think it was their fault. You can tell them a 100 times it wasn't your fault, you were a kid but they'll tell you hey but no matter what they say, but I still feel like it was my fault," added Amala. "One way to start addressing that is for people to see to see these records and see this wasn't your fault. There were warning signs here, there were complaints that were ignored and that wasn't your fault by any stretch."

Gilion Dumas, a Portland, Ore.-based attorney tells KULR-8 the details of the settlement are confidential.

Dumas said during the trial one key issue they focused on is pushing to ensure the Boy Scouts of America protects the kids in their organization.

"While it might have been hard for the women to come back and tell their story, it was also a relief for them to finally be able to do so and people believed them and they were treated with respect

through the court system," said Dumas. "This has ended up being a positive and reinforcing experience for them."

We also reached out to the Boy Scouts of America to learn more about their safety protocols, but they did not get back at us at this time.